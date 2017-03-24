There were plnety of smiles and Irish Cheer last week at the Winthrop Senior Center Annual St. Patrick’s Day Luncheon. In the top photo Joanne Troisi and Mina McDonald serve the corned beef dinner. »
Latest Story
Fire Forces 51 to Evacuate Tuesday
By Sue Ellen Woodcock The second major fire in less than a week was sparked by a plumber’s torch at 1000 Governors Park, according to Winthrop Fire Chief Paul Flanagan. The chief said calls for fire in the building started coming in at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday. He explained that plumbers were doing work and... »
Man Dies in Early Shore Dr. Morning Fire
By Sue Ellen Woodcock A working smoke detector would have made all the difference early Sunday morning when a well-known attorney perished in a smokey fire at 162 Winthrop Shore Drive. Attorney Charles Balliro, 68, was trapped in a second floor bedroom where he was found unconscious on the floor. He was taken by... »
High and Dry:Stella Drives Sailboat Onto Short Beach; Creates Traffic Jam as People Take a Look
By Kate Anslinger Last week, Winter Storm Stella brought in some massive waves and disrupted the shoreline with powerful winds that reached speeds of 40 miles per hour. While Winthrop didn’t see nearly as much snow as was predicted,... »
News Briefs
VIETNAM MEMORIAL RE-DEDICATION on March 29 Active Vietnam Veteran Richard Honan announced that, with School Committee support, American Legion Post 146 will re-dedicate the Vietnam Memorial originally installed at the old Winthrop High School on May 22, 1988. The... »
Center Construction to Start Next Week
By Sue Ellen Woodcock Crews will begin work in the town center on Monday, March 27 as part of an infrastructure project to upgrade the French Square water, sewer, gas and electric. The first utility involved will be National... »